The Utah Jazz continue to emphasize player development, and that focus is evident in Ace Bailey’s growth. Head coach Will Hardy’s messaging reflects a broader organizational belief that emotion is a key part of the development process.

The Jazz sit at 21–51 following a loss to the Toronto Raptors Monday night. Despite the record, the team remains committed to building around its young core, with Bailey emerging as a key contributor late in the season.

Bailey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has taken on an expanded role. He is averaging 13.4 points per game this season, a number that has climbed to 21.2 points over his last 10 games. His recent surge highlights his growing confidence and comfort at the professional level.

More importantly, Hardy has noticed a shift in Bailey’s on-court presence. The rookie has begun to show more visible emotion, something the coaching staff fully supports as part of his progression.

Utah Jazz On SI shared the comments from the head coach on X, formerly Twitter, where Hardy addressed Bailey’s evolving mindset and approach.

“I think emotion is healthy and real. We do not want these guys to be bots.

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I do think that Ace has revealed and allowed himself to show a lot more of his personality…”

Jazz head coach Will Hardy embraces Ace Bailey showing more of his emotion on the floor: 🗣️"I think emotion is healthy and real. We do not want these guys to be bots." "I do think that Ace has revealed and allowed himself to show a lot more of his personality…" pic.twitter.com/dHt5td5MFj — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 24, 2026

Hardy’s message reflects a clear philosophy. The Jazz are not asking Bailey to suppress his emotion. Instead, they want him to embrace it as he grows into a larger role.

This approach aligns with previous praise of the forward's maturity and willingness to improve. Hardy has consistently highlighted his ability to learn and adapt through both strong performances and challenges.

Even amid a difficult stretch, with six losses in their last seven games, the Jazz remain committed to long-term development. Bailey continues to serve as a central piece in that vision moving forward, showing growth, maturity, and the ability to impact games consistently on both ends.