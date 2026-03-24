The Orlando Magic fell short against the Indiana Pacers, 128-126, at Kia Center on Monday after Paolo Banchero's game-winning attempt was blocked as time expired.

The Pacers finally ended their franchise-record 16-game losing streak, while dealing the Magic their fifth straight defeat.

Orlando won the jumpball with only 6.4 seconds left in the game. Banchero attacked the rim, only to be met by Pascal Siakam and Jay Huff, who held down the fort.

After the game, the 23-year-old Banchero said he might have been fouled in the last play, as reported by The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

“We just made an aggressive move to the hoop. I thought both of them jumped into me with their body, but they were both straight up, you know? So it could’ve been a foul, but it wasn’t. It was a tough one,” said Banchero.

I asked #Magic forward Paolo Banchero about the last play and if he felt he was fouled by Indiana: “I thought both of them jumped into me with their body but they were both straight up, you know? So, it could’ve been a foul, but it wasn’t. And yeah, it was a tough one.” https://t.co/IugjbiTXq0 pic.twitter.com/4QsqqlTRLi — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) March 24, 2026

The fourth-year forward put up a gallant stand, finishing with a game-high 39 points on 13-of-27 shooting. He added four rebounds and six assists.

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Banchero has seemingly regained his groove after struggling with his efficiency in the earlier part of the campaign.

The Magic played without Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Black due to various ailments.

While they absorbed a painful loss to the Pacers, Banchero stressed that they need to move on quickly, as they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Tuesday.

“We don’t really have time to hang our heads. We got to get back tomorrow in Cleveland and try to get a win there,” added Banchero, as quoted by Beede.

The Magic are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 38-33 record.