Recently, it was announced that the Golden State Warriors would be signing free agent guard Seth Curry, a sharpshooter in his own right and also the brother of franchise icon Stephen Curry. Fans are hoping that the Curry family reunion will pay dividends for a Warriors team that is looking to make one final push in the current era of their team.

Seth Curry wore number 30, the same number as his brother, during his most recent stop with the Charlotte Hornets, and recently, he joked about trying to get that number on the Warriors as well.

“I tried to buy it from him (Steph). He said he didn’t need the money. Don’t think the NBA would like it either,” said Curry, per 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

The younger Curry brother also spoke on how he is looking forward to getting acclimated with how things roll in the Bay Area.

“I’ve probably watched 95 percent of Warriors games the last 16 years. So I kinda know their style,” said Curry, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Can the Warriors stay competitive?

Article Continues Below

Heading into this season, the Golden State Warriors are projected to have one of the oldest lineups in recent NBA history, with Stephen Curry (37), Jimmy Butler (36), Draymond Green (35), and the recently-signed Al Horford (39) all expected to be in the lineup.

At the age of 35, Seth Curry would actually lower the average age of Golden State's starting lineup, although he will in all likelihood come off the bench for Steve Kerr and company.

The Warriors are trying to wring everything they can out of the Stephen Curry era. The team last won a championship in 2022 and has won just two playoff series since then, casting doubt as to whether or not they will ever be able to rekindle their magic of the dynastic days.

Still, perhaps the addition of Seth Curry and the firepower he can bring off the bench will help the team get over the hump this year in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

The Warriors will kick off their 2025-26 season on October 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers.