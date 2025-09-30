As usual, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in high spirits when he participated in the team's media day on Monday. He looked pretty comfortable. After all, he's been here before—16 times, to be exact.

Now in his 17th season, it seems nothing has changed for the fun-loving Curry. He kidded around with teammates Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green during their photoshoot and gave generous answers to reporters.

Curry's consistent positivity is a great sign, especially since he is coming off a hamstring injury that he sustained in last season's playoffs, which practically ended the Warriors' run.

Golden State posted on X a picture of the two-time MVP looking as fit as ever, adding the caption, “Season 17.” As expected, fans got immediately hyped.

Season 17. pic.twitter.com/CSItvZGhUM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Okay, this picture goes HARD. Legit one of his best ever,” said @JuanIsidro.

“5th ring incoming,” added @august_wealth.

@Rellsince86 posted a Dragon Ball Z-inspired GIF of Curry.

ITS ALMOST TIME pic.twitter.com/lBvASR24uV — WaRELL Curry (@Rellsince86) September 29, 2025

“Season 17, same SC30 but new hairstyle,” wrote @Nanafrimpongm17.

“Go get 'em. My wishes for a healthy and long new season. I'm rooting for y'all old guys cause I'm one,” commented @mohezzy25.

“Let’s get it, goat! Can’t wait to see y’all in action,” echoed @diptimahapatra.

If you don't feel the aura of Curry just by looking at the picture, perhaps you should seek professional help.

At 37 years old, the four-time champion remains among the NBA's elite players. He will be extra hungry for redemption in the upcoming season after the Warriors' early exit. The only question is his physique, given his long injury history.

Last season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. He only played 32.2 minutes per game, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr utilized an extended rotation as a new tactic.

The Warriors haven't been shy about wanting to maximize Curry's remaining years. His 17th campaign is priming up to be another productive one.