On Sunday evening, the NBA All-Star game took place in Inglewood, California from the Intuit Dome, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was unable to go for this one due to a knee injury that sidelined him for the last few games for Golden State.

However, Curry was still in attendance in Los Angeles for the festivities, and during a pre-game interview with NBC, he launched a shot from the network's set in the stands, of course, drilling it, much to the amazement of the fans in the arena.

STEPH CURRY IS INSANE 🤯 Curry hits an unreal trick shot from the NBC commentators both 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hqq9Qkyd91 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

Curry has long been known for his propensity to knock down epic trick shots prior to games, often launching shots from the tunnel of both the Oracle Arena and the Chase Center prior to games, amazing fans in the process. In fact, fans tend to show up hours early for Warriors games just to see the spectacle.

While Curry unfortunately won't be able to play in the game itself due to the knee injury, he is still finding ways to entertain the fans regardless.

Curry isn't the only notable player to be forced out of the game due to injury, as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder will also be sidelined for the festivities.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the players who are available will be able to provide a higher effort level than they have in previous years.