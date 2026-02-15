Let the hype begin for the 2027 NBA Three-Point Contest. On Sunday, Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry confirmed that he will be participating in the 2027 edition of the event.

After seeing Damian Lillard become just the third player ever in the history of the contest to win it three times, when the Portland Trail Blazers raised the trophy on Saturday, Curry said on the NBA Showtime broadcast that he will be there “a hundred percent.”

Moreover, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player said that he will try to bring along former Warriors teammate and the other half of the legendary “Splash Brothers,” Klay Thompson, to be there, as well as other players.

“I already scheduled it. We're gonna bring some people. Me, Dame [Damian Lillard], I'm gonna try to get Klay [Thompson], Dev [Devin Booker],” Curry added.

🚨BREAKING: Steph Curry says he will participate in the 3-Point Contest next year 🔥 Curry says he’s going to try and get Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard to compete next year as well 😳pic.twitter.com/NW1ljZbeql — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

Like everybody else, Curry watched Lillard, who is now with the Portland Trail Blazers again, join 3-point shootout legends Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players ever to win the event three times. Bird topped it in 1986, 1987 and 1988, while Hodges ruled it in 1990, 1991 and 1992. Lillard won the contest in 2023 and 2024 before topping it again in 2026 despite the fact that he is still recovering from an Achilles injury.

As for Curry, he is a two-time three-point shootout king, having bagged the crown in 2015 and 2021,

As the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, Curry probably felt obligated to join the event in 2027 for a chance to join Lillard, Bird and Hodges in the extremely exclusive three-time winners club.