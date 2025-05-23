Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry had high remarks for Draymond Green after his teammate earned a big honor from the NBA.

The league made an announcement on Thursday regarding the players who made the two All-Defensive teams. Among the 10 players, Green was one of them as he landed on the first team. He was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, coming up short as he finished third behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (winner) and Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels (runner-up).

Curry caught wind of the news, only needing one sentence to express his congratulations to his longtime co-star on social media.

“Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is legendary!” Curry said.

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It's another accomplishment that Draymond Green can reflect on throughout what will be a Hall- of Fame career for the Warriors star. Count Stephen Curry in that picture as well.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Green averaged nine points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and a block per game. He shot 42.4% from the field, including 32.5% from beyond the arc, and 68.7% from the free-throw line.

Green continues to go strong as one of the best defensive players in the league, despite the controversy he garners with the numerous flagrant fouls and technical fouls he gets. This didn't stop him from being an active presence in the Warriors' defense, helping them get to the playoffs.

Throughout 12 playoff games, Green produced 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. He shot 38.9% overall, including 26.7% from downtown.

Despite the Warriors' efforts, their season came to an end after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semis. They missed Curry, who suffered a series-ending hamstring strain in Game 1.

The Warriors enter the offseason with needs to address, especially in the frontcourt. They will have to improve their bench depth and add energetic players who can lessen the workloads of their veteran stars, which includes Green. If they can do that, it would be fair to see Golden State in possible contention for the 2026 title.