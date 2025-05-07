The Golden State Warriors took care of business in Game 1, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88. The Warriors had control throughout the game, and they did it without Stephen Curry, who left in the first quarter because of a hamstring strain. Curry did not return for the rest of the game, and many are wondering what his status will be for Game 2 and the remainder of the series.

It seems like the first glimpse of Curry after the game wasn't an encouraging sign for many, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Pretty noticeable postgame limp from Steph Curry out of the arena on his left leg. He will wait to talk to reporters until after the MRI results on his strained hamstring,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry has been dealing with injuries throughout the playoffs, including his thumb on his shooting hand. A hamstring strain is tricky because the recovery period could vary for many people. The fact that Curry was ruled out immediately during the game should show that the strain could be serious, and he could be in doubt to play Game 2.

The Warriors know how hard it is to win games without their best player, and Jimmy Butler noted that they wanted Curry back because of the difference he makes on the court.

“We want Steph back, I'll tell you that. It's hard to play without that man. But we got one on the road, came here to do what we got to do,” Butler said in his postgame interview. “Steph is our best player, and the game is much easier when we've got him.”

The Warriors will have their work cut out for them if they have to play most of the series without Curry, and players such as Butler, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield, and others will need to step up.

That's what they did in Game 1, as Hield led the way with 24 points. Butler finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, and Green finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.