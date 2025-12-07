It's Pat Spencer's world, and we're all just living in it.

Coming off a heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss in Philadelphia 48 hours earlier, expectations were low for the Warriors against the star-studded Cleveland Cavaliers. With six players inactive due to injury, including Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, it seemed like the Dubs were saving their health for the Bulls in Chicago the following night, punting on the front end of the back-to-back.

But led by Spencer, the remaining ten healthy Warriors did not roll over. Golden State pulled off a miraculous 99-94 upset of the Cavs as Spencer finished with a team-high and a career-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding in seven assists.

“We just competed our butts off tonight,” Spencer said post-game, gesturing to the Dubs' rockus locker room vibes. “We're trying to weather the storm until we get healthy, but yeah, we're fired up in there.”

The defense bothered the Cavs' offense all night long, holding them to 34.6 percent from the floor and 23.8 percent from beyond the arc. The offense continued where they left off in the failed 24-point comeback against the Sixers, moving the ball, running with pace, and playing together as a collective unit without an engine like Butler or Stephen Curry to rely on.

“We were on a string, we were connected,” Kerr said. He cited the Dubs' transition defense holding Cleveland, one of the fastest teams in the league, to only eight fastbreak points. “Our guys really battled and just stayed with it. So it was really fun to see them pull that off.”

Pat Spencer's big moment against the Cavs

It was a true strength-in-numbers performance for the star-less Dubs. Gui Santos chipped in with 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Quinten Post continued his steady stretch-five play with 12 points and nine boards in the trenches as the main defender on Evan Mobley. Buddy Hield found his shooting stroke, burying 14 points on 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

But in the fourth quarter, with the Cavs and Donovan Mitchell waking up, Spencer took over. He scored 12 of his 19 points down the stretch of the game, including two huge threes to keep Cleveland at bay. With Butler watching on the sidelines and Stephen Curry back in the Bay resting his quad contusion, Golden State ran everything through Spencer to generate the offense.

“It's the pick-and-roll threat that he brings,” Kerr said. “Just takes care of the ball. One turnover in 30 minutes tonight, and seven assists. He just gets us into a really good offensive rhythm and gets guys shots. Just creates really good possessions. Even when we don't score, the possessions feel good when he's out there.”

But Spencer also brought the energy factor with him in the fourth.

Just like how he told all the Sixers fans, “I'm that motherf***er,” during his moment in Philly, Spencer was chirping with the Cavs fans. He flashed them the Johnny Manziel money hands after his big threes, and he waved them goodbye when he buried the game-clinching pair of free throws.

“I'm just gonna say it, Pat's that motherf***er,” Gui Santos laughed after the game. “After every bucket, he always says something. He look at the bench, he look at the fans, he's bumping chests and everything like that because he really loves the competition.”

Pat Spencer's journey with the Warriors to this point

29-year-old Spencer is playing some of the best basketball of his life right now; a long and winding journey to this point. He was widely regarded as one of the best lacrosse players in collegiate history before putting the stick down to pick up a basketball and transition over to the hardwood.

In 2022, Spencer signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors before later joining their Santa Cruz G-League affiliate. Since then, he's bounced back and forth on a two-way contract, using the time to hone his skills and improve his game. But what he's done this season has been a revelation. Kerr pointed to Spencer's improvements to his jumpshot.

“He's never going to be Steph [Curry], but he's a threat out there. And that's what it takes,” Kerr said, pointing to the spacing it creates for everyone else. “The shot quality now that we're getting with him on the floor is way better than it was the last couple years.”

Spencer's improved from 22.7 percent from the 3-point line last season to 39.1% this season so far, a feat years in the making.

“It's been years,” Spencer said. “It's not an overnight process. Couldn't shoot the ball in college and the first couple of years out. Had some coaches I worked with and just put the hours in, man. I'm a believer that give me a couple years to figure something out, I'm going to figure it out.”

It's a much-needed leap at a much-needed time for a Warriors team that's been in some gloom and doom. But all the work Spencer's put in, it also comes down to who he is in his soul.

“I think the other thing is that his coach realized that Pat is that motherf***er,” Kerr laughed.