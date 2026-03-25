The 2025-26 season is turning out to be an unmitigated disaster for the Golden State Warriors; on Monday night, the Dubs lost Moses Moody to a gruesome-looking knee injury, which will presumably keep him out for a long period of time. Moody becomes the latest addition to the Dubs' long injury report headlined by Stephen Curry, who remains out with a knee injury.

While there's been optimism from the Warriors that Curry will be back soon, head coach Steve Kerr is now pumping the brakes and is exercising caution. In an appearance on Willard & Dibs on 95.7 The Game, Kerr said that they are not going to force Curry to return if his body isn't fully healthy quite yet.

“If we don't feel good about (his knee), then he's not going to play. We're not pushing him into anything if things aren't really clear,” Kerr said, via ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

"If we don't feel good about [Steph's knee], then he's not going to play. We're not pushing him into anything if things aren't really clear." – Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's return to action (via @WillardAndDibs). pic.twitter.com/smDmIf3GF6 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 25, 2026

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Considering that Curry is already 38 years of age, exercising caution appears to be the only way to go for a Warriors team that is now missing two crucial players (Jimmy Butler being the other) to long-term injuries. The last thing they need is for Curry to exacerbate his knee problems, short-term struggles for the team notwithstanding.

Warriors' playoff hopes are looking dim

The Warriors have fallen all the way to 10th in the Western Conference standings, and at this point, they may be stuck in that position. This latest report does not give off optimism at all, as the only thing that would give the Dubs a ray of hope as far as a lower-seeded deep playoff run goes is a return to form from Curry. And he can't return to form if he hadn't yet returned from injury.

There are a few weeks remaining before the postseason begins, and the Warriors will need Curry back from injury if they were to have any hope of surviving the play-in tournament.