The Golden State Warriors were dealt another painful blow after Moses Moody suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Everyone at American Airlines Center quickly grew concerned in overtime when Moody fell to the floor and immediately grabbed his knee after going up for an uncontested bucket. He was eventually stretchered off the court.

The Warriors survived the Mavericks, 137-131. Moody finished with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Draymond Green hugged Moody before he was taken out of the venue, as shown in the video posted by Bleacher Report.

Draymond hugged Moses Moody as he was stretchered off the court after his injury 🫂😕 Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3QP9o1AmXQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2026

Fans on X appreciated Green's heartfelt gesture.

“The mainstream sports media has spent years desperately trying to paint Draymond as the ultimate toxic villain of the NBA. ​If he is actually as bad as the analysts claim, why is he always the absolute first guy to step up and protect his teammates when things go wrong?” asked @EscrivaU21.

“Moments like this remind you how fragile everything is. Showing up for your teammate in their lowest moment is what real support looks like,” said @dclique_12.

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“Sometimes, a good hug is like an instant health potion, but with feels,” added @BeaTrice6699.

“Tough moment. Draymond Green showing love to Moses Moody says a lot. But yeah, that injury still looked scary,” posted @Defi_ezra.

“Class act from Draymond. Wishing Moody a speedy recovery,” commented @Rose8yd.

It is not a secret that the 36-year-old Green has had run-ins with his teammates due to his fiery personality. But many have also stated that the former Defensive Player of the Year is a great person to have on your squad.

Moody just came back from a 10-game absence due to a wrist injury. Now, he will likely have to sit out the remainder of the season, joining Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry on the sideline.

The Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-38 record.