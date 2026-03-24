Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody has suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, as first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Moody will not only miss the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA season with this significant injury, but he now faces a lengthy rehab process to resume his career. The Warriors have yet to provide an official diagnosis or timeframe on Moody's injury once he eventually undergoes surgery.

It is expected that Moody will miss a vast majority of the 2026-27 season as a result.

The gruesome-looking injury occurred on Monday night late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks while attempting a wide-open dunk off a steal. Upon planting and getting ready to jump, Moody's left leg appeared to give out, resulting in his body shifting midair and landing hard on the ground.

He immediately clutched at his left knee in immediate shock as play continued for several seconds after on the opposite side of the court. Teammates and Warriors' staff surrounded Moody as silence filled American Airlines Arena.

Arena workers and medical personnel came out on the court with a stretcher and stabilized his left leg before helping Moody off the floor minutes later. Draymond Green embraced Moody before he was escorted away, as Stephen Curry watched from the bench in disbelief.

This injury to Moody happened almost two months to the day of Jimmy Butler suffering his right ACL injury, which completely changed the trajectory of the Warriors' season.

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“Same as what happened with Jimmy,” Brandin Podziemski said of the Dubs' locker room after the game. “No [real] words. You just hate to see it. Especially to the good people in life.”

Steve Kerr kept his comments on Moody's injury brief after the game, stating that it “looked bad” and that the team could do nothing but hope for the best.

“Mo is such a great human being,” Kerr said after the game. “Great teammate. Wonderful guy to coach. Just puts in the work every day and was brilliant [tonight], by the way.”

The Warriors' forward was escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair being pushed by Rick Celebrini, the team's vice president of player health and performance, and he traveled back with the team to San Francisco, where he underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

Moody is in the first year of a three-year, $37.5 million extension with the Warriors and was averaging career highs in points (12.1), rebounds (3.3), and assists (1.6) this season while shooting a career-best 40.1 percent from 3-point range.