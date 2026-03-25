The Charlotte Hornets have finally appeared to turn a corner this season as they look to secure a playoff spot in the final few weeks of the regular season. A lot of the teams' recent success can be attributed to All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball is not averaging career highs by any stretch, but has bought into a much more team-oriented style of basketball under head coach Charles Lee. He's not the only reason, however, as players across the board have bought in on both ends of the floor, yielding positive results across the board.

During Tuesday's night's contest against the Sacramento Kings, LaMelo Ball made Charlotte Hornets history in one of the biggest wins of the season for the franchise. Ball came into the night just four made three-pointers shy of tying Hornets legend Dell Curry for second on the Hornets all-time three-pointers made list.

Ball finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 from three. His sixth three-pointer gave him 931 threes for his career — all with the Hornets — passing Dell Curry, who recently had his jersey retirement ceremony with the franchise as sons Stephen Curry and Seth Curry watched in attendance.

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The Hornets franchise leader in three-pointers made is Kemba Walker with 1,283 three-pointers in his Charlotte career. Should he remain with the franchise, Ball has a very legitimate chance to finish as the Hornets leader in three-pointers made. LaMelo Ball's personal record for three-pointers in a single season is 318, which he accomplished as an All-Star in his second season in the league.

With a 38-34 record, the Hornets are now just 2.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 61 appearances thus far this season, LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.