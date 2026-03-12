Following Bam Adabayo's historic 83-point night on Tuesday, NBA champion Metta World Peace weighed in on who he believes will eventually break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record. Chamberlin set the scoring record on March 2, 1963, versus the New York Knicks. World Peace, on his X account, says that he believes that Wembanyama will eventually have a 101-point game.

“Now I’m waiting for @wemby to score 101,” World Peace posted.

Wembanyama surely has a tremendous opportunity to hit the mark, with his uncanny ability to score at all three levels. He towers over most defenders in the NBA with his 7'4″ stature and certainly has the mentality to will his way to history. He also demonstrated his ability to put up points quickly in February.

Wembanyama scored 25 points in the first quarter of their matchup against the Lakers on February 10th. He finished the game with 40 points and 12 rebounds on 13-20 shooting, adding four three pointers and shooting 10-12 from the free-throw line. None of the other starters in that game finished in double figures.

After the matchup, Wembanyama spoke about his historic night versus the Lakers. He signaled that he wanted to continue to play and push his scoring total higher.

“These kind of games, you’ve got to have the greed,” he said. “I mean, every game you've got to have this greed to want more every time, because, you know, at all times, it doesn't matter who’s on the court, somebody is going to want to stop you from what you’re doing out there. So you’ve got to be greedy.”