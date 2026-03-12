The Washington Commanders opened their wallet to boost the defensive front seven on Wednesday. Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson won't be the only new pass-rushing option for Dan Quinn, as they have agreed to terms with Super Bowl-winning defender Charles Omenihu, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the contract details both Washington and the long pass rusher agreed to.

Former Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Washington Commanders, per his agent @DavidMulugheta of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/wVuKgRTvkp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2026

The 28-year-old played on the Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl-winning team, which saw him collect a career-high seven sacks. He also matched a previous best of five tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder ends a three-season run with the Chiefs. Washington also brings him back to the NFC, as he played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and 2022. He began his career in the AFC South with the Houston Texans.

Commanders are aggressively boosting their roster

General manager Adam Peters knows Omenihu well. He spent 2021 and 2022 as the assistant general manager to John Lynch when Omenihu was a part of the defensive line rotation.

Peters has become an aggressive spender for the defensive side and is not just limited to adding Chiasson and Omenihu.

Odafe Oweh agreed to a $100 million deal on Monday to kick off NFL Free Agency. Oweh became a surprise signing as he wasn't previously linked to the Commanders.

Peters isn't just addressing the trenches, though. Veteran cornerback Amik Robertson signed a two-year deal as well. Then Peters and the Commanders added former Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross two days after adding Robertson.

Washington allowed 26.5 points per game last season, hence why the defense is getting tinkered.