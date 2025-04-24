Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors went down on Wednesday night in Houston, and while the score was never very close, there was still a lot to talk about. After losing Game 1, the Rockets absolutely had to have this game at home, and they got it. The Rockets led for the entire game and they cruised to a 109-94 victory. During the game, NBA champion and former Rocket Vernon Maxwell gave Draymond Green an interesting comparison.

Draymond Green was one of the big talking points in Game 2 as he was involved in one of the biggest plays of the game. While going for a rebound, Jimmy Butler got undercut by Amen Thompson, and he ended up having to leave the game. Warriors fans blamed Thompson and called it a dirty play, and Rockets fans thought that Green pushed Thompson into Butler.

A lot of people saw the play differently, but one thing is for sure: It doesn't seem like Vernon Maxwell is a big fan of Green.

“Draymond Green is the OJ Simpson of basketball,” Maxwell said in a post during the game.

Jimmy Butler left the game and he did not return. The Warriors were never able to make a comeback.

The Rockets started Game 2 strong as they opened up an early seven-point lead, and they never looked back. The lead had swelled to double digits by the time the first quarter came to a close, and Houston was up by 14 at the break.

Golden State was never able to make this one interesting as the Rockets were up by double digits for the entire second half. Houston ended up cruising to a 15-point win, and the series is now all tied up as it shifts over to Golden State.

The Warriors took Game 1 on the road, so they are still in a great spot in this series as they now have home-court advantage. However, they will certainly need a healthy Jimmy Butler going forward.

These two teams will return to the court Saturday for Game 3. The Warriors and Rockets will get underway at 5:30 PT from the Chase Center in San Francisco, and the game will be airing on ABC. Golden State is currently favored by 3.5 points.