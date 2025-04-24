It's safe to say that Draymond Green does not care about making enemies of whomever he faces out on the hardwood. The Golden State Warriors forward, throughout his career, has embraced the role of the enforcer, and there may not be another fanbase that dislikes Green more than that of the Houston Rockets, with Green being an annoyance to the team over the past decade or so.

The Rockets ended up taking advantage of the Warriors being shorthanded in Game 2 with the injury to Jimmy Butler, as they tied the series at 1-1 with a 109-94 victory. Houston was up by double digits for most of the game, and the crowd at Toyota Center, as a result, had a little bit of fun at Green's expense.

Away crowds during playoff games tend to be very hostile towards players who've given them fits in the past, and on Wednesday, the Rockets fans in attendance for Game 2 showered the Warriors veteran with a three-word, NSFW chant that Green shouldn't be too unfamiliar with.

“F**k you Draymond!” the crowd chanted.

Rockets fans start 'F–k you Draymond' chant

Green certainly was up to a few old tricks of his, especially towards the end of the Warriors' Game 2 loss. While he didn't exactly cross a line like he's done in the past, he was a major annoyance once again for the Rockets, as he drew a flagrant foul penalty one on Jalen Green in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors veteran, a few plays later, then found himself tangled up with Alperen Sengun and got whistled for a technical foul for what the referees saw as a shoving motion towards the Rockets center. And then Green, with the game already out of hand, was jawing with Fred VanVleet and prompted a bit of an altercation between the two teams as the Toyota Center crowd exploded with the NSFW chant once more.

At the very least, Game 3 will be in friendly confines for Green, as stuff like these can take their toll on someone, even on a person as mentally tough as the Warriors veteran.

Warriors have to weather Jimmy Butler's absence

It's not quite clear if Jimmy Butler will be able to suit up for the Warriors in Game 3. But it's clear that they need him back. They struggled to score the ball, especially in the halfcourt, with Butler out, and it's clear that Jonathan Kuminga is not the answer.

It is still a long series, and another absence from Butler shouldn't be the end of the world for the Warriors. But they might be toast for the series if his pelvic injury proves to be more serious than initially anticipated.