Game 2 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors is going down in Houston on Wednesday night, and the first half was full of drama. One of the biggest moments of the game was when Jimmy Butler went down after a collision with Amen Thompson. Thompson ended up falling underneath Butler while he was in the air, and Butler came down hard. Butler ended up leaving the game, and he will not return.

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

NBA fans from around the league are reacting to the play, and Warriors fans think that Amen Thompson purposefully hurt Jimmy Butler.

“Amen Thompson deliberately went to undercut Jimmy man,” one fan said. “Resorting to taking out one of our best players to stand a chance.”

It's safe to say that this fan is not fond of Amen Thompson after the collision with Butler.

“If Amen Thompson has a million haters then I'm one of them,” the fan said. “If Amen Thompson has 1000 haters then I'm one of them. If Amen Thompson has 10 haters then I'm one of them. If Amen Thompson has 1 hater then that is me. If Amen Thompson has 0 haters, I am dead.”

Some people are calling for Thompson to be suspended for a couple of games after the play.

“You mean Butler goes to locker room after he was tackled mid air by Amen Thompson, the league has to look at this and the injury to Butler and suspend Amen Thompson for at least 2 games,” a fan posted.

All in all, fans of the Warriors are not happy about this one to say the least.

“Intentional. Suspend Thompson,” another fan posted. “Amen dirty as f**k. Pushes his arms forward to push Butler’s legs out from under him. That’s what you get from a scumbag coach who cheats on his fiancée.”

On the flip side, there are some fans that think Draymond Green shoved Thompson, resulting in the collision with Butler.

“Draymond Green fouling Jimmy Butler by shoving Amen Thompson under him is the first time Draymond ever hurt a teammate?” a fan asked.

Others clearly see the play very differently.

“Draymond doesn’t even touch him Amen thompson pushes through and dives at his legs,” another fan said. “He even grabs 1 of jimmy butler legs with both hands and pushes it out.”

Some don't blame anybody. Bad injuries happen in basketball all the time, and it doesn't always need to be someone's fault.

“As much as I dislike Draymond and his dirty bulls**t, that's not what this is,” a fan wrote. “If you look closer at both angles, you can see Adams left leg lands on the back of Amen Thompson's right leg forcing him down and forward trying to catch himself. This was just an unfortunate accident.”

The Warriors have been trailing for the entire game, and without one of their best players, it will be tough for them to comeback. Fortunately for Golden State, they already took Game 1 on the road.