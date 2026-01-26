The Golden State Warriors have another date with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they handled business against them the day before, but it's uncertain if Stephen Curry will be in action. Curry was questionable coming into the first matchup because of knee soreness, but he was still able to suit up and play, finishing with 26 points.

Now, on the second day of a back-to-back, his status is iffy, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Steph Curry’s status tomorrow night is TBD. Played through some knee soreness and scored 26 points this afternoon. Blowout win so Steve Kerr noted they were able to keep him below 28 minutes,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Warriors have been cautious with Curry over the past two seasons as they try to preserve their star player, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they did sit him out in this one. At the same time, Curry is the type of player who wouldn't want to miss any time, and if he can get up and play, he will.

With the current injuries to the Warriors, they may need him more now than ever. Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, and it's uncertain if Jonathan Kuminga will miss extended time after his injury a couple of games ago. The Warriors may have to make some moves before the trade deadline to add depth to the team, but Mike Dunleavy Jr. is making sure that it's the right move that could help now and in the future.

If they don't end up making a move, they'll have to rely on what they have on the roster. Even though Kuminga requested a trade, there could be a good chance that they keep him on the roster past the deadline and actually play him, now that they won't have Butler.