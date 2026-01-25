The Golden State Warriors will be facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and there's a chance that their key player won't be available. Stephen Curry is listed on the injury report with right knee soreness, which seems to be something new that he is dealing with. Outside of the quad injury earlier in the season, Curry has been relatively healthy, and the Warriors have also decided to give him some games off to rest.

Curry is coming off a game where he scored 38 points against the Utah Jazz, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he started to deal with the soreness during or right after the loss.

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

Curry is listed as questionable against the Timberwolves, which means his status is truly up in the air on whether he plays or not. Not having Curry on the court would be rough for the Warriors, especially since they're without Jimmy Butler for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL. Jonathan Kuminga will also be out as he suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Players such as Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and others will have to step up if Curry can't go. If Curry can play, he will be relied on heavily, and that might be the case for the remainder of the season if they can't get any more help before the deadline.

It's uncertain if Mike Dunleavy Jr. will make that help, but if they want to preserve these final years with the core group and continue to compete, it might be in his best interest to do so. At the same time, Dunleavy has let it be known that he doesn't want to do anything that will jeopardize the future of the team when players like Curry and Green aren't here anymore.