With NBA training camps set to open next month, there is one major name still on the free agency market without a contract in Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors were unwilling to engage in potential sign-and-trade opportunities and have held firm on their offer, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, and the situation is getting close to Kuminga signing his one-year qualifying offer.

But a new wrinkle in the Jonathan Kuminga drama could potentially lead to the former lottery pick signing a longer contract with the Warriors. The Warriors have reportedly offered Kuminga a three-year deal worth $75.2 million, with a team option after the second year, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Kuminga is reportedly seeking a player option after year two instead of a team option.

Should Kuminga end up signing his qualifying offer instead, he would hit unrestricted free agency after the 2025-26 season. Originally selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors’ handing of Kuminga’s development has emerged as a point of issue among the fanbase.

This past season, Kuminga was called into duty during the NBA Playoffs against both the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the Warriors were ultimately eliminated in five games, Kuminga showed a glimpse of the player he could potentially be with consistent playing time.

Across eight playoff games, including one start, Kuminga averaged a playoff career-high 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kuminga is still only 22-years-old and developing as a player. He’s averaged double figures in scoring in each of the last two regular seasons, while shooting better than 45 percent from the field. Kuminga faces an Oct. 1 deadline to sign the qualifying offer.