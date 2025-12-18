Pierce, the newest Legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Pierce is a long-range brawler with a main attack that can technically be used twice (more on this later). Without further ado, let's take a look at Pierce, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Pierce Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Legendary Brawler

💥 Sneak Peeks are here to cause some chaos! 💥 👉 Check out our Content Creators channels for everything coming on Buffies, new Brawl Pass and more! pic.twitter.com/6GFyRqHUk7 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, there will be different ways to get Pierce in Brawl Stars:

Unlock him for 3800 credits (or 699 gems) when he releases on January 1st, 2026 Make sure Pierce is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

You can also potentially unlock him from Drops: Legendary Starr/Chaos Drop (2.17% chance) OR Ultra Legendary Chaos Drop (9.9%). Angelic or Demonic Drop (0.108%) Legendary Present (1.98%)



Brawl Stars Pierce Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Pierce's Main Attack, Pool Sniper, is a long range attack. Every time he hits an enemy, a shell drops next to Pierce. Grabbing that Shell lets Pierce automatically fire a shot towards the nearest target. However, Pierce cannot reload unless he uses all of his ammo or by collecting Shells.

Furthermore, the last clip in his attack deals extra damage, while his shells technically deal less damage than the main attack itself.

Pierce's Super, Fish In A Barrel, Pierce creates a marking area. Any brawlers inside the area will be attacked by an automatic piercing shot. If they're hit, a shell will drop next to Pierce.

The stats below represent Pierce's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH MAIN ATTACK MAIN ATTACK (LAST SHELL) Shell Damage Super Damage 1 3000 950 1500 600 1600 2 3300 1045 1650 660 1760 3 3600 1140 1800 720 1920 4 3900 1235 1950 780 2080 5 4200 1330 2100 840 2240 6 4500 1425 2250 900 2400 7 4800 1520 2400 960 2560 8 5100 1615 2550 1020 2720 9 5400 1710 2700 1080 2880

10 5700 1805 2850 1140 3040 11 6000 1900 3000 1200 3200

Brawl Stars Pierce Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Pierce has two gadgets at launch:

Bottomless Mags – “Reload 1 ammo and drop a shell next to Pierce.”

“Reload 1 ammo and drop a shell next to Pierce.” You Only Brawl Twice – “Pierce absorbs all shells and gain 1200 shield for each one, while also pushing back nearby enemies.”

Additionally, Pierce has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Mission: Swimpossible – “Pierce's last ammo also slows enemies by 30%.”

– “Pierce's last ammo also slows enemies by 30%.” Slip n' Slide – “When collecting a shell, Pierce gains a short burst (15%) of movement speed.”

Furthermore, Pierce can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

At the time of writing, Supercell has not developed Buffies for Pierce yet.

Brawl Stars Pierce Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we like You Only Brawl Twice. The reloading from Bottomless Mags is nice, but the shield and push back from this Gadget is much more convenient. With 6,000 HP at Level 11, Pierce isn't exactly durable. So any health bonus you provide could make a difference. Furthermore, the push-back from your Gadget can save you from close-range brawlers closing in on you.

Article Continues Below

For Star Powers, both are good, though we prefer Mission: Swimpossible. The slowing effect from Pierce's last Bullet makes it easier for him and allies to take an enemy down. Considering his last bullet deals 3000 damage at level 11, your opponent is likely panicking once they're hit. Take advantage of the opportunity to take them down.

In terms of Gadgets, we prefer a Shield Gear, as well as a Gadget Recharge Gear. Pierce needs the extra protection, as well as a faster charge for his You Only Brawl Twice Gadget. You could also use a damage gear instead if you prefer a damage buff while in a pinch.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Pierce In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Pierce should work well in all of these modes since they seem to favor long-range brawlers. There's usually enough cover to keep him safe, but enough distance between him and the enemy. Use his Mission Swimpossible Star Power to slow down incoming enemies. And in case they get too close, use the You Only Brawl Twice Gadget as a last resort.

Hot Zone

Pierce's ability to instantly reload makes him a great choice for Hot Zone. From a distance, he can pick off enemies inside the zone with his attack and shells. Inside the zone, he can damage oncoming attackers to keep them low on HP when they make a push. Plus, his Super can mark enemies in the zone for a strong attack.

Duo Showdown

Paired with a solid teammate, Pierce should work well in Showdown. His long range can help him attack enemies and boxes from a long distance. However, his low HP makes him an easy target. So pair him with someone tanky to balance out the difference.

Heist

Pierce's ability to constantly reload makes him a beast in Heist. He can keep firing shots at the Safe, or use his last mag to slow enemies down with Mission Swimpossible. Overall, he works insanely well in this mode.

Brawl Stars Pierce Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Pierce In?

Brawl Ball

Pierce may struggle, given his low HP. But he also makes up for it with his high DPS. Plus, his “You Only Brawl Twice Star Power” should help keep a potential scorer away from your goal. While not terrible at Brawl Ball, we just feel like there's better options.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Pierce Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Pierce.

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.