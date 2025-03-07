Jonathan Kuminga is nearing a return for the Golden State Warriors, which Steve Kerr provided a key update.

The head coach spoke to media ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, per The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater. Kuminga scrimmaged on Wednesday, currently in the late stage of ankle recovery.

“There was some hope he’d come back on this road trip, but the green light hasn’t come yet,” Slater reported.

“He has to feel right, he has to feel healthy, he has to feel explosive. We can’t rush that,” Kerr said.

Kuminga has been absent since he suffered the ankle injury on Jan. 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He missed 28 games since.

What's next for Warriors during Jonathan Kuminga's recovery

It is an optimistic update for Steve Kerr to have about Jonathan Kuminga's timetable, considering his importance in the Warriors' rotation.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists per game after 32 appearances. He is shooting 45.9% from the field, including 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Kuminga's return also presents an interesting scenario for rotations. He hasn't played in the new core that now includes Jimmy Butler, which will give Kerr solutions on how to manage the roster given the big changes after the trade deadline.

The Warriors are 16-12 since his injury but have gained rhythm since the All-Star break. They are 6-1, that includes most of a five-game win streak that started on Feb. 13.

Golden State currently has a 34-28 record this season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Houston Rockets and four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Thursday's game against the Nets, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Detroit Pistons on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET.