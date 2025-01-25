Amid trade speculation and a suspension, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler had a heated exchange that went viral on social media. After the Heat released a statement about Butler’s second suspension, Butler was seen in public at the Reserve Padel Club in New York.

The Heat are on the road facing the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The video of Butler arguing was shared on Instagram, per Onlyindade.

The video clip does not provide context for the public argument. Butler was seen out in New York City, where he is scheduled to return to the floor after serving his two-game suspension.

Heat break silence on Butler’s suspension

After Heat forward Jimmy Butler received a seven-game suspension for indicating he wanted a trade and lost his joy in playing basketball, the organization slapped him with a second suspension. This time, it was for a continued pattern of disregarding team rules. The Heat released the following statement about the suspension on social media.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the statement read.

Butler has clarified that he’d prefer to cut ties with the Heat, but no trade demand has been granted since the ongoing saga has continued throughout the 2024-25 campaign. With the February 6 NBA trade deadline looming, there’s no telling if the Heat will decide to grant Butler’s wishes.

Perhaps Heat president Pat Riley ultimately decides to move Butler. It’ll be interesting to see what happens between now and the deadline. And if Butler were to stay put for the rest of the regular season, how will the Heat will fight to stay in the playoff picture of the Eastern Conference?