When Alperen Şengün steps onto the court for Turkey at EuroBasket 2025, he won’t just be representing his country: he’ll be carrying the weight of expectations, hope, and a basketball legacy that has long awaited its moment of resurgence. For two decades, Turkey has flirted with potential, reaching knockout rounds but never returning to the podium since their silver medal finish in 2001.

This summer, all eyes will be on Şengün, a 23-year-old who has blossomed into one of the NBA’s most unique big men with the Houston Rockets. Combining power, finesse, and vision, he is tailor-made for the demands of FIBA basketball. Surrounded by fellow NBA talent in Adem Bona and several veterans with NBA experience, Turkey has the talent to make real noise.

So, what can we expect from Şengün at EuroBasket 2025? Here are three bold predictions for his campaign, projections that could define not just his summer, but Turkey’s future on the international stage.

Alperen Şengün will lead EuroBasket 2025 in assists

EuroBasket history is full of dominant scoring bigs: Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and Arvydas Sabonis. But Şengün is cut from a different cloth. While he can score efficiently in the post, what sets him apart is his playmaking ability. Few big men in Europe, or the world, can orchestrate an offense from the high post the way he does.

🇹🇷 Alperen Şengün was unstoppable in Türkiye’s 96-85 win over Montenegro: 🏀 26 PTS – Game leader

🏀 11 REB – Game leader

🏀 3 AST

🏀 4 STL – Game leader

📈10/16 FG (63%)

📈6/9 FT (67%)

📈+/- 25 – Game leader 🎥 Back-to-back dunks in the video say even more 😤🚀 pic.twitter.com/rceTNJ7Gxz — Alperen Şengün Stats (@SengunStats) August 23, 2025

With Turkey’s guard depth a lingering weakness, Şengün’s ability to serve as a de facto point-center becomes even more critical. Expect head coach Ergin Ataman to run sets through him at the elbows, where he’ll have the chance to find cutters like Shane Larkin and Cedi Osman, or dish to Bona rolling off screens.

In the NBA, Şengün has already averaged stretches of 5+ assists per game, placing him among elite passing centers like Nikola Jokić and Domantas Sabonis. In FIBA play, where spacing is tighter and tactical passing is king, Şengün’s court vision should shine even brighter.

This bold prediction? Şengün doesn’t just average strong numbers for a big man; he’ll outright lead all EuroBasket big men in assists, finishing the tournament in the same statistical conversation as the best guards. If Turkey is going to go deep, Şengün will need to elevate not just his scoring but his playmaking, becoming the true hub of their offense.

Turkey will upset a European giant

The group stage offers no mercy: Turkey faces Serbia and Nikola Jokić, Latvia with Kristaps Porziņģis, and other dangerous squads. For a team that has often bowed out early, these matchups are daunting. But here’s the bold call: Turkey will shock one of the tournament favorites, powered by a career-defining performance from Şengün.

Consider this: in 2022, Turkey nearly stunned France in the Round of 16, forcing overtime behind Şengün’s relentless play. That game proved Turkey isn’t far off from knocking off the European elite; they need their star to elevate in the clutch.

This summer, Şengün has the perfect storm for such a breakout. He’ll face Jokić in a matchup that could headline the tournament. While Jokić is widely seen as the best player in the world, Şengün’s blend of strength, passing, and mobility gives him a fighting chance to hold his own, and perhaps tilt the balance.

Don’t be surprised if Turkey takes down either Serbia or Latvia in the group stage, sending shockwaves through the EuroBasket field. The defining image? Şengün dominating in the post, finding teammates with no-look passes, and celebrating a signature victory that pushes Turkey into the knockout rounds with momentum. Every great international run needs a statement win; this could be Turkey’s.

Şengün will cement himself as a Top-5 player

Here’s the boldest of all: by the time EuroBasket 2025 ends, Alperen Şengün will be universally recognized as one of the five best players in the entire competition.

This is no small feat. With names like Jokić, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Porziņģis potentially headlining, breaking into that elite group would be a monumental leap. But Şengün’s trajectory suggests he’s ready.

Alperen Şengün in Türkiye’s win over Lithuania today: 25 PTS

5 REB

2 AST

1 STL

9/17 FG

7/10 FT He led all players in scoring 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFPb8NREwr — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) August 20, 2025

What makes this prediction plausible is not just his talent, but his role. Şengün will be the focal point for Turkey. Every possession will run through him. That combination of usage and skill creates the perfect recipe for eye-popping stat lines.

Imagine him averaging something like 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists per game, numbers that would rival the tournament’s very best. Beyond the box score, his impact as a leader and centerpiece could redefine Turkey’s ceiling, pushing them past the Round of 16 and into true medal contention.

For Turkey, reaching the podium would be historic, the first medal in 24 years. For Şengün, it would mark his official arrival on the international stage as a superstar, no longer just a promising NBA big man but a generational figure for Turkish basketball.

The Summer of Şengün

Bold predictions don’t always hit, but the case for Şengün this summer is built on more than optimism. His game is tailored for FIBA play. His team needs him to be their anchor. And his development suggests he’s ready to rise to the challenge.

Leading all big men in assists. Pulling off a monumental upset. Cementing himself as a top-five player at EuroBasket 2025. These are ambitious projections, but they’re not out of reach for a player of Şengün’s caliber.

For Turkey, this tournament represents a chance to break through years of heartbreak and unfulfilled promise. For Şengün, it’s an opportunity to etch his name alongside the greats of European basketball.

One way or another, EuroBasket 2025 promises to be the summer of Alperen Şengün.