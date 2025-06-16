The Houston Rockets were one of the surprises of the NBA this season, racing all the way out to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before losing in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors.

Houston made that run with a big group of young players, some of whom didn't even crack the final playoff rotation. The Rockets had a great defense and showed that during the series against the Warriors, but their offense let them down time and time again in critical spots.

That's where Kevin Durant comes in. It's easy to see why the Rockets would be looking to package a handful of those young players to improve on the offensive side of the ball, and with the Phoenix Suns shopping Durant around, the Rockets are naturally a team that could be interested despite the difference in age between him and the rest of their core, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

“In the wake of the Rockets' first-round exit and their offensive issues against Golden State, there do appear to be certain trade scenarios that would tempt them to scrap the long-held belief that Durant — nearing his 37th birthday in September — is not the proper timeline fit with Houston's impressive core of twentysomethings,” Stein wrote.

Packaging a number of young, talented players to bring in Durant may shrink the Rockets' title window, but it would certainly make them one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA heading into next season. A isolation scorer like Durant who can get buckets outside the structure of the offense is exactly what the Rockets need and getting him in the building would be monumental.

Still, it would take a big risk from the Rockets and a willingness to part with a lot of their most valuable assets in order to facilitate the deal and make it happen.

Houston does have a lot of draft capital and promising young players to part with, both of which are things that the Suns will want in return for Durant. However, actually getting the deal in place with a package that the Rockets are satisfied with will be the biggest hurdle in these negotiations.