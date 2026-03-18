The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to get back to the World Series this season, and they believe they still have the team to do so. During the offseason, they were able to re-sign Max Scherzer, as he prepares to play in his 19th season, and many people are excited that the veteran is back.

It was uncertain if Scherzer would return at one point, but the pitcher says that he always wanted to be with the Blue Jays.

“There would have been a couple other teams,” Scherzer said on Foul Territory TV. “I really wanted to come back to Toronto. I just know in free agency, things get sideways. I've been a free agent many times, thinking it would break one way, and it doesn't break the way that you think it's going to break. If I wanted to play, I had to know that it might not be Toronto. At the end of the day, I wanted it to be [Toronto].”

Was it Toronto or bust for Max Scherzer? Scherzer: "There would have been a couple other teams. I really wanted to come back to Toronto. At the end of the day, I wanted it to be [Toronto]." pic.twitter.com/Vg6ryRfJc5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 18, 2026

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A little after he re-signed, Scherzer noted that he was making sure his body was in good shape while still figuring out where he may play.

“So as I was training, everything felt great in my body, as I was progressing up and ramping up my workouts and throwing. Just didn't know how it was going to unfold. It was going to be very, very picky of where I wanted to play, and if things didn't work out that way, maybe we'd have a different conversation. But things did,” Scherzer said on Blue Jays Talk on Sportsnet.

With Scherzer now back with the team, the Blue Jays have options on how they want to use their pitching rotation. They can decide to let Cody Ponce or Dylan Cease take most of the workload, while still having a veteran like Scherzer ready at any moment.