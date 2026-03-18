The Chicago Bears made a ton of progress in 2025 under head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago won the NFC North and came very close to the NFC Championship. Bears fans were excited when the team was rumored to be involved in Maxx Crosby trade talks. They appear to be equally unhappy with the team's latest addition to the defensive line.

The Bears signed defensive tackle James Lynch on Wednesday, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He spent the first six years of his career split between the Vikings and Titans.

Unfortunately, Bears fans are not pleased with the team's decision to hire Lynch. It doesn't appear to be anything personal, but instead that Bears fans were hoping for a splashy signing.

“Poles is the king at signing defensive lineman I’ve never heard of every year,” one fan wrote.

“Great, another boring and unproductive DL. Add him to the list,” another fan complained.

Some even resorted to sarcasm to make their point.

“Not Thee James Lynch! I thought the Bears were done with splash signings,” one fan joked.

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Bears fans are hopeful that they can add a big-name player to their defensive line. Lynch projects as merely a depth player at defensive tackle, so it makes sense on some level that fans are upset.

This reaction fueled by the other additions Chicago has made on the d-line this offseason.

The Bears signed nose tackle Neville Gallimore to a two-year contract worth $12 million on the first day of NFL free agency. They also added defensive tackle depth with Kentavius Street.

Ultimately, Chicago is barely above the 2026 salary cap according to Over the Cap. That suggests the Bears will not make any big acquisitions anytime soon.

Perhaps reinforcements will finally come during the 2026 NFL Draft.