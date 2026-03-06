The Houston Rockets choked a critical home game against the shorthanded Golden State Warriors, losing. Now, Rockets fans are coming after coach Ime Udoka in droves after the loss, voicing their displeasure with his performance, according to several posts on X by Red Nation and Roosh.

We need people in national media to start talking about Ime’s coaching a bit more to heat that seat up — Blogga’s Intellect (@RedNationBlogga) March 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Rockets lost 115-113, despite being favored by 9.5 points. The loss dropped them to 38-23. Although they are still in fourth place in the Western Conference, the loss was another game they let get away, a pattern that Rockets fans have recognized from the start. Other Rockets' influencers and fans felt the same way, especially when discussing certain scenarios the team has endured.

I honestly don’t think anything for the rest of the Ime Udoka era (for however much longer we will have to endure this nightmare) can ever top sending JABARI SMITH JR. out for a JUMP BALL. Literally bottom percentile in athleticism league wide. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) March 6, 2026

The consensus on this loss is that there were certain decisions by Udoka that could have changed the result. Namely, Roosh, anotherr po[ular Rockets' influencer, listed three things that could have cemented a victory. Reed Shepperd was among his counterpoints, as he has played well for the Rockets this season but remains on the bench. But this game also illustrated some of his other counterpoints, notably the struggles of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., both starters who did little in the loss to the Warriors.

Another embarrassing loss: 1. The Rockets win this game if Ime Udoka starts Reed Sheppard 2. Jabari Smith was 0-8 with 5 turnovers in 42 minutes. Unspeakably awful performance 3. Sengun should not have come back in to close the game. Awful defense, inefficient, 5 turnovers — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) March 6, 2026

Udoka has been the head coach of the team since April 25, 2023. While the team has improved, the fans are starting to lose patience. After the Rockets finished as the second seed last season, they stumbled in the playoffs, losing to the experienced Warriors. Their current status as the fourth seed will do little to quell fans' concerns if they cannot perform in the playoffs.

For now, Udoka remains the head coach and will continue to lead the Rockets. The Rockets made no moves at the trade deadine, so Udoka will have to work with this group to get the most out of them, or the calls for his job might get louder.