Clint Capela received a touching tribute in his return to Atlanta during the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Hawks on Thursday night.

Capela represented the Hawks for five seasons from 2020 to 2025, helping the franchise with productive performances throughout three playoff runs. This included a historic run to the East Finals in 2021, the franchise's best in the modern NBA era.

Throughout 330 total appearances with Atlanta, Capela averaged 11.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He shot 59.9% from the field and 56.7% from the free-throw line. The veteran center also finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2021.

Before tip-off, Hawks fans thanked him for his services upon his return as the team honored him with a tribute video. Capela certainly appreciated the gestures from the home crowd he used to represent.

The Hawks honored Clint Capela with a tribute video before tonight’s Hawks-Rockets matchup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/InJZLzDp4z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

How Clint Capela, Rockets played against Hawks

Clint Capela will always be grateful for his time with the Hawks. In the meantime, he helped the Rockets coast to a convincing 104-86 win over his former squad.

The game started out as a close affair as Houston only led 43-42 at halftime. Despite this, the Rockets came alive with a 35-24 display in the third quarter. Atlanta never recovered from this as the visitors took control of the momentum and never looked back.

Five players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Capela. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and a steal. He shot 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Kevin Durant led the team with 31 points and five rebounds, Jabari Smith Jr. came next with 14 points and eight rebounds, Reed Sheppard had 13 points and four assists, while Josh Okogie provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston improved to a 29-17 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET.