The Houston Rockets launched into the second half of the season with a win after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 105-101, courtesy of the heroics of Kevin Durant at Spectrum Center on Thursday.

With the Rockets leading by three points, 101-98, with only 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Hornets needed a stop to give them a chance to steal the victory.

But Durant said: Nah. With the shot clock winding down, the veteran forward buried the dagger jumper over two defenders, sealing the win.

KEVIN DURANT. DAGGER. FIRST GAME BACK FROM BREAK AND THE REAPER DROPS 35 PTS 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/gOVfsyPZ8W — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 20, 2026

The Rockets improved to 34-20, bouncing back from their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers before the midseason break.

Durant led the way anew with a game-high 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting. He also had eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

The 37-year-old Durant is back to being all business now that the NBA has resumed. He recently found himself in the middle of online noise after some fans claimed that he was behind a burner account that thrashed some of his teammates, including Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

The two-time Finals MVP brushed off the issue, although he did not categorically deny it.

Perhaps he did not want to give it more credence by responding. He has always said he only wants to play and do his job. Durant supposedly vented about his legacy in private messages to a reporter two years ago.

Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds versus the Hornets, while Sengun added 13 points, seven assists, and three steals. Reed Sheppard chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists off the bench.