On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will hit the floor at home for a game against the Houston Rockets. Jalen Johnson is listed as questionable for the Hawks with left calf tightness, while Alperen Sengun is questionable for the Rockets with a right ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Johnson and Sengun's injury situations and their playing statuses against one another on Thursday evening.

Jalen Johnson, Alperen Sengun playing status for Hawks vs Rockets

Given their questionable designations on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Johnson and Sengun will be able to suit up on Thursday night. Perhaps contributing to their questionable status is the fact that both the Hawks and Rockets are on the second leg of a back to back, with Atlanta having won against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, while Houston lost at home to the San Antonio Spurs.

Joining Johnson on the Hawks' injury report is big man Onyeka Okongwu, who is out after taking a vicious elbow from Jaylen Brown on Wednesday. Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis will also remain out of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Rockets wings Dorian Finney-Smith and Tari Eason will miss this contest with various injuries.

Overall, if Johnson is unable to go, the Hawks will be woefully shorthanded in the frontcourt, and will likely have to rely heavily on players like recent signee Christian Koloko to play big minutes.

The Rockets will also be depleted on the wings in this one, and may have to rely on Clint Capela to have a big game in his return to Atlanta, considering that Steven Adams was recently ruled out for the year due to an ankle injury.

In any case, the Hawks and Rockets are slated to tip off at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday night from downtown Atlanta.