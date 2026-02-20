It is fair to say that Christian Wood did not have the greatest of careers in the NBA. However, even making it to arguably the toughest league in the world requires a lot of talent and constant work, and while Wood last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers back during the 2023-24 season, he still made an impact during his eight years in the league.

That was exactly what the 30-year-old pointed out to an X user when he was trolled after a fan was seen sporting his jersey at an event. Wood wore the number 35 through the entirety of his career, with the fan in question seen wearing his Houston Rockets jersey.

Why is it crazy? I was tough, especially on the rockets .. casual .. respect to bro https://t.co/UzbrJ3cCIM — 35 (@Chriswood_5) February 19, 2026

“Nah, a Christian Wood jersey in the wild is crazy 😂,” the user initially wrote on X over the clip, with the video featuring a range of fan-worn player jerseys, including those of Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball, and Shaedon Sharpe.

Wood however, was quick to hit back at the slight jab, even calling out the original poster for being a ‘casual.’

“Why is it crazy? I was tough, especially on the rockets .. casual .. respect to bro,” Wood wrote, clearly demanding more respect for his achievements in the league.

And that appears warranted. Not a lot of players end up producing an average of 20 points per game throughout the season, and while Wood only did that once, he consistently proved his ability as a lethal scorer, especially during his two seasons with the Rockets.

During that time, Wood averaged 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting at a high 50.1% overall and 38.4% from the three-point zone. And while he was often criticized for his defensive work, his ability on the other end of the court was never in doubt, and should command more respect from fans.

Of course, the player himself appears well aware of that fact and was quick to hit back on social media.