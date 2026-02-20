The Houston Rockets returned from the All-Star break with a 105-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, led by a historic performance from Kevin Durant. Durant scored 35 points in 36 minutes, shooting 14-of-20 from the field (70%), 2-of-4 from three-point range, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. He paired that with eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal while committing just one turnover.

The 35-point outing was the 429th 30-point game of Durant's career, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for sixth-most in NBA history. He now sits two behind Kobe Bryant for fifth on the all-time list. It was Durant's highest scoring performance in over a month and followed a 31-point effort against Charlotte on Feb. 5. Through 51 games this season, the 37-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 40.4% from three.

Houston shot 48.8% overall but struggled from deep, finishing 9-of-32 (28.1%). The Rockets compensated by outscoring Charlotte 48-32 in the paint and shooting 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the line. They also forced 16 turnovers (23 per one report) and recorded 15 steals and eight blocks, turning defensive pressure into 16 fast-break points. Houston finished with 11 turnovers compared to the Hornets' 16, a crucial factor in a four-point game.

Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 2-of-3 from three, seven rebounds, a block, and a steal. Alperen Sengun contributed 13 points and seven assists despite shooting 6-of-16, while Reed Sheppard also scored 13. The Rockets overcame an 11-point first-half deficit and built a 95-84 lead with five minutes remaining.

For Charlotte, Grant Williams led with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting (4-of-5 from three). Brandon Miller scored 17 but shot 1-of-12 from deep and 5-of-22 overall in one account. LaMelo Ball, playing a day after a car accident, finished with 11 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. Rookie Kon Knueppel chipped in 15 points and hit multiple late threes, but Durant closed the game with 10 fourth-quarter points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left.

The win improved Houston to 34-20 and kept them fourth in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and one behind the Denver Nuggets. The Hornets, having won 11 of 12 entering the break, remain 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 26-30 record, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks.

The Rockets will next hit the road to face the New York Knicks on Saturday, while Charlotte will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.