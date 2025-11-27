On Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers will hit the field for a road game against the Detroit Lions in a classic Thanksgiving NFL matchup, and also a highly important game in the NFC North race. The Packers are coming off a comfortable home win over the Minnesota Vikings last week, and are looking to gain ground in what is still anyone's division at this point in the season.

Prior to the game on Thursday, the team got multiple key injury updates for both sides of the ball.

“Packers LB Quay Walker and WR Matthew Golden are inactive today vs. the Lions; CB Keisean Nixon is active,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Wednesday that running back Josh Jacobs would be able to go.

Walker has turned himself into one of the better linebackers in the NFL over the last couple of years, becoming a stalwart of the Packers defense, while Golden is one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL this year.

Still, having Nixon in the lineup will certainly help a Packers defensive backfield that is hoping to replicate the performance they had against Jared Goff and the Lions on the first game of the season.

In that game, the Packers rolled their divisional foes, not letting Detroit get much of anything going in the passing game, and opening the door to potential Super Bowl chatter in the process.

In any case, the Packers and Lions are set to kick off their high profile Thanksgiving Day matchup on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET in Detroit.