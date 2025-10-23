After the Houston Rockets lost a double-overtime season-opening thriller — 125-124 — to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Fred VanVleet went into coach mode. VanVleet tore his ACL during an offseason mini-camp and is expected to miss the entire regular season. Still, without physically partaking in all of the action, he made his presence felt on the court.

VanVleet offered advice to his teammates on the floor, per Rockets beat writer Danielle Lerner.

“Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who is out after ACL surgery, is on the court at the end of practice giving teammates pointers on a pick-and-roll drill. Not wearing a visible brace on his knee,” Lerner reported.

Clinging onto a two-point lead toward the end of regulation, the Rockets nearly picked up their first win of the season on Opening Night at the Paycom Center before Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had other plans. The reigning MVP sent the game into overtime, capping off a 12-point fourth quarter before leading the Thunder to a one-point win in double overtime with 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Alperen Sengun was extraordinary with his team-high 39 points, including 5-of-8 from deep, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block to lead Houston. Kevin Durant finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in his Rockets debut.

Should the Rockets trade for a new point guard?

With the Rockets' starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, on the mend, many believe the team is missing a veteran point guard's presence to guide a talented, dynamic group of players, led by All-Stars Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. Amen Thompson took over the point guard duties against the Thunder on Opening Night.

He finished with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block, and four turnovers. Despite his 0-for-7 from deep, Thompson fared well in his newfound role. However, he's going to need more help from Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie off the bench.

However, trading for a valuable point guard without giving up one of coach Ime Udoka's tight nine-man rotation won't be easy. Udoka will most likely have to make do with the roster he has, which includes Aaron Holiday, who received a healthy DNP on Tuesday.

The Rockets will host the Pistons in their regular-season home opener on Friday.