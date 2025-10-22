OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 of his 35 points after halftime to lead his team to a dramatic 125-124 double-overtime win against the Houston Rockets. In a game where the Rockets, who led for most of the night, built a 12-point third-quarter lead, Gilgeous-Alexander's jump shot sent the game into the first overtime period. However, SGA wasn't satisfied with his or the team's effort.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander reminded reporters that if the Thunder wants to repeat as champions in 2025-26, it has to improve, starting with the first week of the regular season.

“We need to get better. That was probably the biggest thing tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I need to be better. Group needs to be better if we want to do what we just did again. We're going to have to be a better team in a few months. But I have full belief and confidence in this team that we will be. We'll use tonight as a learning experience — how we always have.”

While both teams shot at a below 30% clip from deep — the Rockets 11-of-39 (28.2%), the Thunder 13-of-52 (25.0%) — Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun was masterful. Finishing with 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block, Sengun led Houston on both ends of the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, five assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Chet Holmgren added 28 points and seven rebounds, and second-year guard Ajay Mitchell's 16 points led the bench.

Kevin Durant fouls out vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander baited Kevin Durant to foul toward the end of the game's second overtime, as Jabari Smith Jr.'s corner 3 came up short with only 2.0 seconds left to play. The Rockets did a extraordinary job on Gilgeous-Alexander in the first half, limiting him to five points on only 2-of-5 attempts. The Rockets' double-teamed whenever he attacked the rim, forcing him to pass.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander found his stride after scoring 12 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime and drawing Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant's sixth and final foul of the night in double overtime.

“I was just looking for space to get off a comfortable shot that I'm comfortable shooting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I turned and was about to shoot it, but I think he thought I was going to shoot it as well, and he left his feet. And I saw an opportunity; took advantage of it, and it worked in our favor.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes both FTs off of the Durant foul to regain a one-point lead (125-124) with 2.3 seconds left in 2OT. Timeout, Rockets https://t.co/r4wQMA5VeI — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) October 22, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws that put the Thunder up for good and sealed its first game of the regular season after a historic night, raising its first championship banner in franchise history at the Paycom Center.