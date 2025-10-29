Few superstars suit up for all 82 games in a season these days. Michael Jordan did it nine times in his all-time great, 15-year NBA career and played less than 70 in only three campaigns. The six-time NBA Finals MVP's obsession with competition and his willingness to perform for the paying fans has helped form his strong opinion on load management.

“It shouldn't be needed,” Jordan told Mike Tirico as part of his ongoing segments for NBC's NBA coverage. “I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove. The fans are there to watch me play — I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his a** off to get a ticket.

“You have a duty that if they're wanting to see you, and as an entertainer I want a show. If physically I can't do it, then I can't do it. But physically if I can do it, and I just don't feel like doing it, that's a whole different lens.”

Jordan recounted some of the times when he pushed through the pain and led the Chicago Bulls into battle, with the most famous one being what the public calls the “Flu Game” during the 1997 NBA Finals. The 10-time scoring champion and nine-time All-Defensive First-Team selection clearly believes some toughness is missing from the modern game.

Many will argue that load management has become a necessary evil since the pace of play is faster and injuries are more prevalent. Old-school minds will refute that point and contend that athletes can limit wear-and-tear by playing different sports in their youth, with the idea being that diversification can strengthen muscles that will otherwise be left vulnerable.

Regardless of where people land in this debate, it is something the NBA is monitoring. The league requires players to log at least 65 games in a campaign in order to qualify for end-of-season awards or All-NBA selections, hoping that incentives in contracts will cause more stars to trudge forward.

Michael Jordan expressed his stance without venturing into “get off my lawn territory.” If nothing else, his take on load management is definitely worth pondering.