On Tuesday evening, the Houston Rockets dropped to 0-1 on the young 2025 NBA season with a brutal double overtime road loss against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. This was a wild contest, but ultimately, a foul from Kevin Durant on league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with less than three seconds to go spelled the Rockets' fate.

The Rockets got a huge game out of Alperen Sengun in this one, but one thing that became evident was the team's lack of a floor general to get the offense situated. In fact, during NBA insider Chris Haynes' live watch-along show “The Association,” he revealed a high-profile former NBA player who noted the same issue.

“John Wall FaceTimed me during the show on his day off to weigh in on Rockets’ point guard situation,” reported Haynes on X, formerly Twitter.

“Houston better find a point guard now!” Wall could be heard saying.

John Wall FaceTimed me during the show on his day off to weigh in on Rockets’ point guard situation: “Houston better find a point guard now!” The Association on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/1eNdqUmEOi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 22, 2025

This may or may not have been a less than subtle attempt from Wall to put his own name back on NBA teams' radar. Wall previously had a brief stint with the Rockets following the end of his Washington Wizards career.

Article Continues Below

A glaring issue for the Rockets

The Houston Rockets spent most of this offseason assuming that Fred VanVleet would once again be their starting point guard, but that all changed when the former NBA champ went down with a torn ACL just weeks before the campaign got underway.

Last night, head coach Ime Udoka chose to start a huge lineup, with Amen Thompson running point, and got mixed results. The team does have one true point guard healthy on its roster in last year's first round pick Reed Sheppard, but the way Oklahoma City was able to relentlessly attack him on defense may make Udoka think twice about his minutes moving forward.

It's highly unlikely that the Rockets will actually consider making a change to their roster after losing to a 68-win team in double overtime on the road, but if poor point guard play starts to become a trend this season, they could look for other options.