The Houston Rockets have gotten off to a rough start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 0-2 after their recent home loss to the Detroit Pistons. Kevin Durant has had no problems integrating to his new threads, but the Rockets' lack of a true point guard has been a glaring issue thus far this season.

The man who was supposed to fill that role was Fred VanVleet, but unfortunately, the former NBA champion went down with a torn ACL injury shortly before the season started.

Recently, VanVleet got 100% real on his state of mind as he recovers from the injury

“No timeline. Taking it slow, day by day. We’ll see where we’re at by the end of the year,” said VanVleet, per The Rockets Wire on X, formerly Twitter.

The account also noted that the Rockets have not ruled VanVleet out for the year.

The Rockets' lack of a player who can orchestrate the offense and get everyone the ball in their spot has been a clear issue through two games. Although Reed Sheppard can theoretically fulfill that role, his severe limitations on the defensive end of the floor have clearly diminished head coach Ime Udoka's trust in him thus far.

An interesting Rockets team

Still, it should be noted that the Rockets have played the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and a playoff team in the Detroit Pistons thus far, so their 0-2 start should by no means be a cause for panic.

The Rockets are filled with elite, lengthy athletes who can cause disruptions on the defensive end of the floor while having immense shot creation on offense, and it would figure to be only a matter of time before the team figures out how to best play alongside one another.

In any case, the Rockets will have a good chance to get into the win column for the first time this season when they host the winless Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening. That game is slated to get underway at 8:00 PM ET from Houston.