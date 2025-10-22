The Houston Rockets lost a tough one against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 125-124, in double overtime at Paycom Center on Tuesday to open the new season on a nail-biting note.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coolly sank two free throws with only 2.3 seconds left in the second extension to win the game for the Thunder. The Rockets had a last chance to steal the victory but Jabari Smith Jr. missed on his jumper.

If it is any consolation, Alperen Sengun had a monster performance for Houston. He finished with a game-high 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting on top of 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block.

He also displayed his much-improved outside shooting, draining 5-of-8 three-pointers.

ALPEREN SENGUN NOW HAS 5 TRIPLES ON THE NIGHT 🔥🎯

Sengun only shot 1.2 three-pointers per game last season, sinking just 23.3% of his attempts—the lowest of his career. But it seems he has gotten more comfortable with his outside touch, which should be scary for opponents.

The 23-year-old center had a productive summer, leading Turkey to the finals of the EuroBasket, where they lost to Germany. His performance in the tournament, including outplaying NBA MVPs Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, showed that he has developed into a more well-rounded player at such a young age.

Even with the addition of Kevin Durant, who scored 23 points in his debut for Houston, Sengun will be the focal point of the Rockets. If the one-time All-Star continues to shoot consistently from long range, the Rockets will definitely be a problem.

Houston will return to action on Friday versus the Detroit Pistons.