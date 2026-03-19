The Denver Nuggets fell 125-118 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in what was a shocking upset. After the Nuggets' ghastly loss to the Grizzlies, there was a sentiment that the Nuggets were not NBA title contenders, according to insider Adam Mares.

“This is the game that swung me. I don't think this Nuggets team will become what I thought they'd be. Poor discipline, leadership, toughness. All the potential to be special, but something is off if you can't win against a team trying to lose when your season is on the line,” Mares wrote on X.

Mares indicated that the team didn't have it, as they could not handle a bad team that was not trying to win. Things started well enough, as the Nuggets were tied 60-60 with the Grizzlies at halftime. But a poor third quarter put them in a hole, and they could not recover from it. The Grizzlies capitalized on Denver's mistakes and secured the upset.

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Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds on 11 of 19 shooting. Likewise, Christian Braun added 26 points on 11 of 19 shooting. Turnovers were the culprit, as the Nuggets turned the rock over 19 times. A few weeks ago, the Nuggets were third in the Western Conference. Currently, they are in sixth with a 42-28 record.

The Nuggets have had chances to win some of these games they have lost over the last few weeks. But a three-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers showcased some hidden issues within the team. The Nuggets will have a chance to redeem themselves on Friday when they host the Toronto Raptors.