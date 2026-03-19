The 2026 NFL free agency cycle has featured plenty of quarterback movement. Malik Willis signed a lucrative contract with the Dolphins along with several backup quarterbacks landing with new teams. One veteran signal caller reportedly had multiple teams vying for his services after an impressive showing in 2025.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz signed a new contract with the Vikings on Thursday, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. However, it appears that one other team was interested in Wentz too.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt added that the Jets had interest in Carson Wentz at one point. But Wentz had more interest in returning to Minnesota, spurning New York in the process.

It is fascinating to hear that New York was interested in Wentz. The Jets ended up acquiring Geno Smith in a trade with the Raiders to solve their quarterback dilemma in 2026. They also sent Justin Fields to the Chiefs, paving the way for Geno to be their unquestioned starter.

Wentz decided to head back to Minnesota, entering a complicated quarterback situation alongside Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. Wentz spent the 2025 season with the Vikings, going 2-3 as a starter before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

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So why would Wentz prefer Minnesota over New York?

One reason is his prior experience with the Vikings from last season. It is also possible that Wentz likes his chances of winning more with the Vikings than the Jets.

One important note from Rosenblatt's reporting is the phrase “at one point.” That leaves some room for interpretation about when New York expressed interest in Wentz. But it is safe to assume they checked in on Wentz before acquiring Smith.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Wentz gets in Minnesota during the 2026 season.