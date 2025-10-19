As the famous saying in the sports world goes, defense wins championships. This is different when it comes to Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant's perspective on the topic.

Durant is entering his 19th year in the NBA, his first with the Rockets. He joined the team in the offseason after the Phoenix Suns traded him there in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft compensation.

Durant went through underwhelming seasons with the Suns despite aspiring for title contention. Phoenix reached the second round in 2023, suffered a first-round sweep in 2024 and missed the playoffs last season. The veteran star wanted a change of scenery, which the Suns obliged by sending him to Houston.

Durant appeared on an episode of Netflix's NBA exclusive show, Starting Five. He talked about the importance of having an offense that can win championships, especially when anyone can play championship-level defense when they have the chance.

“You have to score baskets if you want to win a championship. Playing defense, we can get any one of y’all in here to bend your legs, not touch the basketball, slide left and right,” Durant said.

What lies ahead for Kevin Durant, Rockets

Kevin Durant looks to lead the Rockets into title contention, hoping to have the last years of his NBA career end on a strong note.

Durant still has the superstar talent to lead an offense while playing solid defense. He averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists per game throughout 62 appearances last season with the Suns.

Houston had its best season since the 2019-20 campaign, winning 52 games last season. They secured the second spot of the Western Conference but lost in the first round after a tough seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets will gear up for their regular-season opener. They will be on the road when they face Durant's former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.