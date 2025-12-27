The Houston Rockets listed center Alperen Sengun as questionable on Saturday afternoon ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, casting some uncertainty over the status of one of the team’s most important contributors.

The Rockets (18-10) are set to open a two-game homestand Saturday night against the Cavaliers (17-15) at 8:00 p.m. ET. Sengun is dealing with left calf tightness, according to the team’s latest injury report, marking the first notable availability concern for the 23-year-old this season.

Sengun last played Thursday on Christmas Day, helping Houston cruise to a 119-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. In that performance, he recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal while shooting 5-for-7 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line. He logged 31 minutes in what became a lopsided victory early in the second half.

The Rockets have leaned heavily on Sengun throughout the season as he continues to build on his first All-Star campaign from a year ago. Through 26 games, he is averaging career highs in several categories, including 22.7 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while also contributing 9.4 rebounds and one block per contest. He is shooting 50.8 percent from the field while logging 35.6 minutes per game, underscoring his central role in Houston’s offense.

Alperen Sengun’s injury status in focus as Rockets host Cavaliers

Houston has already seen how impactful Sengun can be against Cleveland. In the teams’ first meeting this season, a 114-104 Rockets win on Nov. 19, Sengun delivered one of his strongest all-around performances of the year. He finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block, shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free throw line while playing 38 minutes.

The Rockets enter Saturday’s game looking to maintain momentum after their dominant holiday showing, while the Cavaliers arrive in Houston trying to climb back above .500. Sengun’s availability could play a significant role in how the matchup unfolds, particularly in the frontcourt battle.

After facing Cleveland, Houston will remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers (6-25) on Monday night. The Rockets then begin a two-game road trip next Thursday with a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (9-19).