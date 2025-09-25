Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant will enter his 18th year in the NBA. Throughout his legendary career, the league has undergone a multitude of changes, including the 3,000 names of Metta Sandiford-Artest.

One thing, however, has remained as constant as tomorrow: Durant is still the NBA's undisputed Petty King on social media.

It's always interesting, to say the least, to see the two-time Finals MVP clapping back at fans, especially when they cross the line. Durant, who was traded to the Rockets in the offseason, has repeatedly said he likes going back-and-forth with fans on social media to reciprocate their energy.

On Wednesday, someone on X called him a “locker room cancer” with an “arrogant attitude,” adding that they're the reasons why Draymond Green wanted Durant out of the Golden State Warriors.

Durant, who has always been an efficient player, only needed two words to respond: “Rage bait.”

Rage bait — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 25, 2025

You dropped your crown, Petty King.

But apparently, Durant wasn't done. Another post on X blamed him for the failed experiment of the Phoenix Suns involving their big three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

This time, the 36-year-old forward was a bit more, um, profound.

Article Continues Below

“Rage bait. Scapegoat bait. #blameMe,” wrote Durant.

The hashtag was the extra whipped cream. The hot sauce on a pepperoni pizza. The coup de grace.

In August, Durant admitted that he enjoys interacting with fans on social media because it gives him the chance to show his personality, regardless of the exchange.

“Depending on how I feel, I’m gonna interact, and if you troll, I will troll back. If you show love, I will show love back,” said the two-time champion during an event in New York.

While most stars avoid reading fans' comments, Durant is the total opposite. It's not above him. For him, social media is a great equalizer.

Clearly, Petty King is a man of the people.