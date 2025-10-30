Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green doesn’t consider the Houston Rockets title contenders without Fred VanVleet.

The Rockets entered the 2025-26 as title contenders after landing veteran star Kevin Durant while adding solid pieces to the roster, elevating their status. However, they suffered a major blow when VanVleet tore his ACL before the season started, leaving a big hole at the point guard position.

Green talked about Houston's flaws during an October 28 episode of the Draymond Green Show. He said that people are discounting what VanVleet brings to the team, especially when it involves shooting, ball handling, defense, and leadership.

“I love that Rockets roster. I just think to expect them to contend without Fred VanVleet, I just think you’re fooling yourself. It’s kinda almost acting as if Fred doesn’t do what Fred does from a leadership standpoint, from a ball handling standpoint, from a shot making standpoint. Fred is a bulldog on the defensive end. And I think people are kinda discounting what Fred means to that group,” Green said at the 20:27 mark.

What lies ahead for Rockets this season

It's understandable for Draymond Green to have this perspective about the Rockets.

Fred VanVleet provided not only a stable floor but a higher ceiling as well. He helped Houston push Green and Golden State to seven games during last year's postseason. His absence is significant as the team needs to rely on younger and less experiences players to pick up the production.

Houston did get off to a slow start after dropping its first two games to Oklahoma City and Detroit. Despite this, they have bounced back with their first wins over Brooklyn and Toronto.

Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have highlighted the team's offense as the top scoring options. In the meantime, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Amen Thompson have figured out ways to help the squad gain edges in key areas against their opponents. Keeping that up will be crucial to them creating a winning momentum that would put them higher in the standings.

The Rockets will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Boston Celtics on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.