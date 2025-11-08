While Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another 30-point performance, his center, Isaiah Hartenstein, had a career high, leading his team to a 131-101 win against the Sacramento Kings. Hartenstein reached his fifth double-double of the regular season in the first half, where he scored 20 of his game-high 33 points.

Hartenstein led his team with 14-of-17 attempts from the floor, 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal.

ISAIAH HARTENSTEIN BIG TIME GAME 🔥 33 PTS

19 REB

14-17 FG pic.twitter.com/fVc81Rl1RQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Isaiah Hartenstein, whose career high in points was 24, nearly surpassed that in the first half against the Kings. The Thunder's offense found him early and often underneath the rim for open looks. Isaiah also scored off put-back shots amid second-chance opportunities, fast-break finishes, and at the free-throw line, where he connected on 5-of-6 attempts.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points on 12-of-20 attempts, including a pair of threes, three assists, and two steals. Ajay Mitchell, in his second start this season, added a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) with three steals, and Cason Wallace chipped in 15 points. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures. Isaiah Joe's 14 points and six rebounds led the bench production.

Hartenstein's scoring efficiency, which is a shade under 70% (67.9%) this season, has bolstered his average from 11.2 to 12.9 points per game in 2025-26. It's also spiked his free-throw attempts, which went from 2.1 per game last season to 2.7 in his first 10 games of the regular season.

Hartenstein is also averaging a team-high 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein lead Thunder to 9-1

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein led throughout Friday's win against the Kings, connecting off alley-oops and easy finishes. It was a two-man game that their opponent struggled against. Gilgeous-Alexander moved as a magnetic force through the teeth of the Kings' defense, creating space for Hartenstein under the hoop for easy layups.

Hartenstein also showed off his post moves in the paint against the Kings' bigs, including Drew Eubanks, who chased him around the court all night. Hartenstein has also extended his inside touch to the free-throw line, where he often uses his floater against shorter defenders.

In a game where the Thunder had Chet Holmgren back in their lineup, it was refreshing to see Hartenstein take the initiative, being aggressive when he saw opportunities for his offense to flourish, and remaining relentless, which resulted in a career-high 33 points.