The newest chapter in Kevin Durant's legendary NBA career has finally begun Tuesday night. The shiny new Houston Rockets weapon is making his mark in his debut for them against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, at Paycom Center.

Durant's first bucket as a Rocket happened just a little over two minutes into the contest, as Houston turned a defensive stop into a transition basket from the 15-time NBA All-Star. The former league Most Valuable Player ran down the floor and found an open lane before getting a pass from Amen Thompson and finishing the play with an uncontested, two-handed throwdown — something Thunder fans had seen a million times before.

Durant arrived in Houston in the summer, via a complex trade from the Phoenix Suns that also involved five other teams, namely the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before the trade, Durant played parts of three seasons with the Suns and failed to win an NBA title with them despite the lofty expectations set for the team when Phoenix acquired him via a trade with the Nets in 2023. During his stay with the Suns, Durant averaged 26.8 points while posting a 59.2 effective field goal percentage through 145 games.

Although he turned 37 in September, Durant remains widely viewed as one of the best scorers in the league today, with the Rockets hoping that their addition of the two-time NBA champion will be the key to their getting over the hump in the NBA Playoffs.