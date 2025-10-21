More than nine years ago, Kevin Durant shockingly signed with the Golden State Warriors, leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the franchise that sent him and his teammates home the previous season after overcoming a 3-1 deficit. The move sent a dagger through an entire fan base and ultimately forced people to watch their squad's most legendary player help form one of the most unstoppable juggernauts in modern NBA history. OKC has had plenty of time to process those hard feelings.

And it now has a title to wipe away the past pain. In most circumstances, there would be no reason to drum up the animosity that existed between Durant and fans, but it is hard to ignore that narrative on this specific occasion. Before the future Hall of Fame forward made his Houston Rockets debut against Oklahoma City in the Paycom Center in Tuesday's season opener, the Thunder hung up their first-ever NBA championship banner and conducted their ring ceremony.

Although Houston opted to stay in the locker room during the festivities, it has to be strange for Durant to be facing OKC on the night his former team celebrates its crowning achievement. He never reached the pinnacle with the Thunder, with other superstars and plenty of misfortune standing in his way. The two-time Finals MVP and 2013-14 regular season MVP is bound to have some thoughts go through his head, even if he will not publicly admit it.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is now focused on making history with the Rockets, and in order to do that, he will presumably have to surpass the defending champs. The prized offseason acquisition arrived in the building ahead of the much-anticipated first game of the 2025-26 NBA campaign, drawing plenty of strong reactions in the process.

KD IS BACK IN OKC 👀 Don't miss Durant's Rockets debut vs. the Thunder TONIGHT at 7:30 PM ET on NBC & Peacock 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FuXIP1TIi7 — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2025

Is the Kevin Durant-Thunder saga back on?

“Kevin Durant watching OKC raise the Championship Banner will put a smile on my face tonight,” @Yoyobetz remarked on X. “Kevin Durant has to sit there and watch the thunder hang a banner today in OKC and I can’t wait,” @JaqnifeTTV posted. “I know he got his ring but he has to know he didn’t have to leave OKC to do it.”

“This better not turn into another thunder heartbreak, we can't handle it again,” @cosmos_atom_ said. The emotions are rushing to the surface ahead of this Western Conference matchup. The Thunder intend to retain their title and eventually establish themselves as the newest hoops dynasty, and in a fitting twist, Durant is one of their biggest obstacles.

Both Houston and OKC have a long road to walk before accomplishing their respective goals, and it all starts with a buzzworthy reunion.